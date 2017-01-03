Man arrested for party store burglaries

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing two party stores.

The first burglary took place on Sept. 2, 016 at the B-Town Party Store in Beaverton Township.

The second burglary took place on Nov. 26 at the Chappel Dam Party Store in Sage Township.

During the investigation the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office identified Paxton Hoover, of Gladwin, as a suspect. The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Deputies recovered some of the stolen property from the second burglary, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation remains open.

