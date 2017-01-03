Anthropologist doing autopsy for decomposed body in Detroit

The autopsy on a severely decomposed body found facedown inside a car in Detroit is being performed by an anthropologist.

The anthropologist is from the University of Michigan. The autopsy was planned for Tuesday.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says medical examiners concluded an anthropologist will have to determine the gender, age, time of death, and perhaps how the person died.

Police say a prospective homebuyer discovered the body Thursday in a garage. Jackson says the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

Officer Dan Donakowski says tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn't know whether police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.