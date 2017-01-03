George scores 32 as Pacers beat Pistons 121-116 - WNEM TV 5

George scores 32 as Pacers beat Pistons 121-116

Posted: Updated:

 AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Paul George had 32 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Tuesday night.
   Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Pacers (18-18) are 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit (16-21) in the Eastern Conference standings.
   Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22 points. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson each had a double-double.
   Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.
   The Pacers hit six of seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to score a season-high 36 points and take an eight-point lead. The margin was as big as 15 in the second before the Pistons rallied late to pull to 66-60.

