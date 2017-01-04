Democrat Gretchen Whitmer running for Michigan governor

A former Democratic state lawmaker is the first to announce she's running for governor.

Gretchen Whitmer filed the paperwork Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In a message to supporters, Whitmer said she's "no stranger to fights" and Michigan "can do better."

Second-term Republican Rick Snyder can't run again because of term limits.

Another potential Democratic candidate is Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint.

Kildee is a loud voice on Capitol Hill in the city's water crisis. He expects to decide whether to run within a couple of months.

No Republicans have officially thrown their name into the mix but Attorney General Bill Schuette of Midland has said he intends to be "part of the conversation" about Michigan’s next generation of leadership.

A similar situation for Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, who has the backing of Ohio Governor John Kasich, who Calley endorsed during the presidential primary.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.