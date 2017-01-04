Survey: Michigan a great place to start, grow business

Business leaders are still happy with how the economy is going for the state.

According to the Detroit Free Press, many believe it's a great place to grow business.

In a recent survey, 69 percent of business leaders believe Michigan is a great state to grow or start a business and 58 percent of the respondents in the Michigan survey expect to hire this year.

The numbers are a major improvement since the state lost 106,000 jobs during the Great Recession.

Since then, it has gained 530,000 jobs.

