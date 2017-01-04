Trial of pharmacist accused of murder in meningitis outbreak beg - WNEM TV 5

Trial of pharmacist accused of murder in meningitis outbreak begins

BOSTON (CBS) -

A federal prosecutor has told jurors that the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more put "profits over patients."

The prosecutor said Monday in Boston in the trial of Barry Cadden that he failed to make sure his drugs were sterile and that he lied to health officials investigating what was making so many people sick.

The outbreak was traced to tainted steroid injections manufactured at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Officials said tainted pain medications were linked to 750 cases of fungal meningitis in 20 states. 

In all, 64 people died - 19 of them in Michigan. 

Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under racketeering law and dozens of other felonies in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved. 

