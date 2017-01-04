Man wanted on several warrants

Authorities are asking your help location a man wanted on warrants out of Bay City and Pinconning.

Bradley Karl Dolan, 57, is described as 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Dolan is wanted on warrants out of the 74th District Court-Bay City for retail fraud and trespass warrants from the Pinconning Police Department.

Dolan also has warrants out of other jurisdictions, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 989-879-4270.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.