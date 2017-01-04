Michigan updates regulations on industrial air emissions

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has updated its regulations of toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions.

The agency says the changes will make the rules clearer and less burdensome for companies with emissions that don't endanger the public. They'll also make the DEQ's assessments of chemical toxicity levels more open.

The update completes a review of Michigan's air permitting rules that began when Gov. Rick Snyder appointed an advisory committee in 2011.

Work groups representing advocacy groups developed proposed changes to the regulations, which drew thousands of public comments.

Among the updates are new public review opportunities on toxic screening levels, removal of obsolete dates in permit rules and minor changes to rules identifying small air pollution sources that don't require an installation permit.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.