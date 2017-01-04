Police: 1 adult, 4 juveniles arrested in home invasions

Four juveniles and an adult have been arrested after a series of burglaries in a Mid-Michigan subdivision.

The burglaries took place in October through December in the Dayton Heights subdivision, located along Lavelle Road between Flushing Road and Pasadena Avenue in Flint Township.

Investigators said on Jan. 1 at about 1:30 a.m. Flint Township police officers were called to a home on Lavelle Road for a home invasion that had just happened.

The victim told police he had awakened to four suspects inside his home trying to steal items. The victim chased the suspects out of the home.

Through their investigation, officers were able to quickly bring two juveniles into custody. Two more juveniles and one adult were arrested several hours later.

The five are facing home invasion charges.

One of the juveniles was also charged with a second count of home invasion in addition to counts of entering without breaking for two other burglaries he had committed.

Anyone with information about the home invasions is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department.

