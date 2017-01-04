'Demon' photo goes viral on social media

A picture that appears to show a “demon” is going viral on Facebook.

The image was posted to Facebook by Richard Christianson in Phoenix, Arizona and has been shared more than 60,000 times.

Christianson captioned the photo, “What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody”

Commenters are arguing whether the image shows a demon or an angel.

What do you see?

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.