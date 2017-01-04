Emergency crews help deliver twin boys in Lansing bathroom

Emergency crews turned out in force to help deliver twin boys in a bathroom at a Lansing home.

Lansing Fire Department spokesman Steve Mazurek, who responded to the call Monday night, tells the Lansing State Journal it was "very, very chaotic for a little bit, but it worked out phenomenally." Mazurek says the mother and babies are doing well.

Ambulance crews, two engine companies and a battalion chief responded. The newspaper says that when they got there one of the twins had arrived and the other was about to be born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Medics helped deliver the second baby and tended to the mother before all were taken to a hospital.

Mazurek says the birth was "a new one for all of us."

