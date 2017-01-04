UPDATE: Homeless man found dead in semi trailer

Police have identified a homeless man found dead inside a semi trailer in Bay City.

Officers were called Tuesday, Jan. 3 to the 300 block of State Street on the city’s west side for reports of a man found dead.

When officers arrived, they located a body in the back of a semi-truck trailer.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and found the man died of hypothermia.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Andrew Robert Abellard. He was not a resident of Bay City and investigators believe he was homeless.

Foul play is not suspected and the case has been closed.

