Dumpster fire causes scare at local Walmart

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A dumpster fire at a local big box store caused a brief scare. 

It happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. at the Walmart on Wilder Road in Bay City. 

A store manager told TV5 no employees or customers were hurt. 

