Report: Highest traffic crash intersections in Midland

There were 1,367 total crashes reported in the city of Midland during the entire year of 2016, according to officials.

Out of those crashes, 196 people were hurt.

Now, the Midland Police Department Traffic Safety Team in collaboration with the patrol division will be focusing on moving violations that occur at or near the top five highest traffic crash intersections for the month of January.

Investigators found the majority of the crashes at intersections are people rear-ending vehicles in front of them because drivers are not paying attention.

With the winter months here, officials want to remind drivers to be extra cautious when approaching intersections.

Officers will patrol the following intersections:

Eastman Avenue and W. Wackerly Road - 42 crashes

Eastman Avenue and N. Saginaw Road - 26 crashes

Buttles Street and Jerome Street - 25 crashes

E. Patrick Road and S. Saginaw Road - 21 crashes

Eastman Avenue and Airport Road - 21 crashes

"You'd be amazed at how people start changing their driving habits when they see red and blue lights everywhere," Midland Police Officer Joshua Thielen said.

Thielen said a lot of the accidents could be avoided if drivers paid more attention.

"Try to limit your distractions in the vehicle, outside the vehicle. Distractions can be anything from road construction to someone holding an advertisement," Thielen said.

