Video shows suspect dousing payment portal with lighter fluid

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI

Consumers Energy is now offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who allegedly caused about $15,000 worth of damage to drive-up payment equipment in Mid-Michigan.  

It happened about 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2016 at the Flint Service Center on E. Court Street.

Surveillance video showed the suspect squirting flammable liquid into the payment tubes and lighting them on fire, according to corporate security.

“It was fortunate the fire was quickly contained by the Flint fire department and did not spread further, but we want to find this individual to prevent further incidents, here or elsewhere,” Michael Williams said.

Police believe the suspect is a woman. She is approximately 5' to 5'5" tall with a medium build. 

The woman was pushing a green shopping cart. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Consumers Energy’s corporate security department at 1-800-760-3295 or by emailing securitycommand@cmsenergy.com

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

