Probation check leads to meth lab arrests

Two people have been charged in connection with a Mid-Michigan meth lab.

Gladwin County Deputies were doing a probation check at a home in Hay Township in Sept. 2016 and found items used to make meth.

Gregory Pickett was arrested that day and has pleaded not guilty to maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine.

On Jan. 2, 2017 Kassie Inman was taken to the Gladwin Jail on an outstanding warrant. During intake, officials report she had prescription pills without a prescription and was charged with introducing contraband into the jail.

She was also charged in regards to the meth lab investigation in Hay Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.