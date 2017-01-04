Probation check leads to meth lab arrests

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...More >
A Bridgeport family sat down to eat a late lunch when their house on Old King Road shook leaving a crack in their dry wall. An 88-year-old neighbor ran into the front of their home after saying his foot slipped and hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.More >
Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
Drivers may want to know about an orange barrel warning before their Monday commute.More >
