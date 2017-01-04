Study: Michigan has 2nd worst winters in country

Michigan winters are miserable. It's a fact. Everyone who lives there knows it.

Even Thrillist, a travel website, knows it. The site ranked Michigan as having the second worst winters in the entire country.

Two writers for the website determined where each state ranked based on weather patterns, average temperatures, how effective and quickly transportation companies clear highways, and success rates of winter sports teams.

In part, Michigan ranked second on the list because of how long the cold weather stays around. The article said:

Winter in Michigan begins well before Thanksgiving and stretches far past Easter, which makes for four-to-six wearisome months of always-gray, always-cold, always-drizzly, but-rarely-snowy-in-a-good-way misery. Some other states may see colder temps or more snow, but Michigan winters are unrivaled for their utter lack of sunshine. The ceaseless cloud cover begins in October, and envelopes the state in a daily sense of gloom that only worsens when the apathetic sun slouches below the horizon at quarter-to-five.

For most Michiganders, it is dark when they go to work in the morning and dark when they return home during the winter months. This played a role in earning Michigan that No. 2 spot.

You leave work at 5 or 6, already in the dead of night, and fight your way down 94 or 96 or 75 or whatever Godforsaken stretch of highway. You can't even tell if it is drizzling rain or snow, because the brown salt sludge that sprays up off the road coats your windshield more completely than anything that falls from the sky. Overnight, the road freezes. In the morning you wake up and it is still dark. You scrape off your car, then get stuck in traffic as the cars ahead of you gawk at the SUV that has slid into the ditch. You actually look forward to a proper snowfall, just to cover the dirt. Even then, you do not go skiing, because there are no hills.

The article states there aren't any ski slopes in Michigan. There are some, but most of them are up north where most Michiganders don't travel during the winter. They save that trek for the warm summer months.

But alas, the article talks about spring and what it means for most Michiganders.

In early April you convince yourself it is spring because it is Tigers Opening Day. You overpay for tickets to the game, tell yourself 45 degrees isn't that cold, and cheer when the sun peeks out at the end of the fourth inning. That is the light at the end of the tunnel. Winter in Michigan is a miserable, miserable time.

If you hate winter as much as the writers of the study, at least you can look forward to Opening Day.

The only other state that has a worse winter than us is Minnesota. Some areas of the state gets up to 170 inches of snow, the article said.

That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to -60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes. There are no chinook winds or moderating oceans to temper things outside of a small area by Lake Superior. Your sports teams never win championships. All of your good high school hockey players end up starring for NHL teams in other cities. Ice fishing can’t be that cool, really.

The site previously ranked Michigan as the No. 1 state in the country. Our winters are a small price to pay for the pure beauty our state has to offer.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.