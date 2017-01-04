Study: Spending time with family helps you live longer - WNEM TV 5

Study: Spending time with family helps you live longer

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A new study found spending time with your loved ones could help them live a longer life.

Edward Babinski loves being a part of the Wii bowling league at the Saginaw County Commission on Aging with some of his closest friends.

"It takes the loneliness away," he said.

Babinski met his girlfriend Mary Fergus at the commission on aging.

"Oh, it means a lot. My family lives out of state and if I didn't have this group or him, I don't know what I would do," Fergus said.

Fergus and Babinski have companionship, which experts said is a key factor in living a long life.

According to a recent study of 1,600 adults with an average age of 71, 23 percent of lonely participants died in the next six years. While 14 percent of people who had companionship passed away during the same time period.

"A lot of times we become more of a family than their out of state family, or some people have no family at all," said Nicole Wiesenauer, social worker.

She visits senior citizens who are home bound. Wiesenauer said it is important for their family members to reach out to them anyway they can.

"Skyping for example or FaceTime. There's lots of computer programs where if they have Wi-Fi they can talk to their loved ones," Wiesenauer said.

She said any interaction the senior citizens have is good for them. Even if it's a picture in the mail or a phone call.

As for Babinski, he said he's grateful he gets to spend his golden years with the people at the commission on aging.

"They're just a nice bunch of people to be around and it's a family," Babinski said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:48:27 GMT

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

  • Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    (AP File Photo)(AP File Photo)

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

  • Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

    Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

    Sunday, July 9 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-07-09 21:35:13 GMT

    The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...

    More >

    The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.