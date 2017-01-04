Report: Cost of September prison protest was nearly $900K

State officials say the cost of dealing with an Upper Peninsula prison protest and ensuing damage in September was near $900,000.

The Detroit Free Press reports that most of the money was spent on wages, overtime and meals for roughly 100 emergency responders who were sent to Kinross Correctional Facility.

About 150 inmates were moved from the prison to other facilities after the protest, which started peacefully with a march in the yard of Kinross. Later some inmates smashed sinks, started a small fire and broke at least one window.

No prisoners or employees were hurt.

The newspaper, which cites records it obtained, reports nearly $90,000 was spent on repairing damage.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.