Website ranks SVSU's dorms best in state

Saginaw Valley State University has the best dorm rooms in the state, according to a study by Niche.

The website ranked the campus' residential facilities as No. 1 in the state and No. 19 in the country.

The rankings used a formula which included students' satisfaction with housing and data from the U.S. Department of Education. About 1,400 colleges and universities were included in the ranking.

“The dorms here really helped me break out of my shell that first year," said Sean Gilmore, SVSU junior. “It’s a very safe-feeling environment where you feel comfortable walking around and meeting new people. That helped me become the person I am today.”

More than 2,400 students currently live on SVSU's campus, according to the school.

