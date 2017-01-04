Tips to keep your car running in winter - WNEM TV 5

Tips to keep your car running in winter

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The winter weather could be taking a toll on your vehicle.

"Your main thing is you want to make sure on your connections you don't have any corrosion on your battery terminals," said Alex Ornelas, co-owner of Tri-City Kustomz.

He said even new vehicles' car batteries can take a beating in the below zero temperatures.

"Make sure everything's tight. That's the main thing you're going to want to look at on your battery," Ornelas said.

He said at his shop new car batteries have been selling like hotcakes.

He also stressed the importance of a few simple steps to keep your vehicle running in cold temperatures.

"You really don't want to just get in the car and take off. You want to let the car warm up before you take off, at least five minutes. Let the engine, the oil warm up before you go anywhere," Ornelas said.

He said your car needs a little time to adjust when the mercury drops.

"I guess we should be used to it by now. We live in Michigan with this cold weather, but it's a lot of maintenance in this cold weather," Ornelas said.

