Crime Stoppers has new app to submit tips

A new app is helping bring people to justice.

Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers has a new tool for people to use to report crimes.

"It's 100 percent anonymous just like all of the other Crime Stoppers programs that we have, but it's a new and improved technology," said Julie Lopez, with Crime Stoppers.

It's the P3 Tips app for smartphones or computers. The app allows people to share tips, videos, photos and documents.

Users are given a case number and a password. If their tip leads to an arrest they can claim their reward.

"Not everybody is tech savvy, but the younger people certainly are. And they're not as willing to pick up the phone and make that phone call, but they certainly will do it on their mobile app," Lopez said.

For Dea-Terrione Wafer and his family, the tool brings them new hope for justice. His mother, Kentera Wafer, was murdered on Aug. 9 in Saginaw.

"You just keep wondering what happened and you keep asking yourself why," said Dede Wafer-Long, victim's mother.

She said someone has information, but is scared to speak up.

"It's not going to bring her back. It's not going to mend my broken heart. I mean nothing is, but I feel a little better just knowing this person is taking responsibility for what he did to us," Wafer-Long said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.