UPDATE: 15-month-old found safe, man arrested - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: 15-month-old found safe, man arrested

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Detroit Police Department Courtesy: Detroit Police Department
DETROIT (WNEM) -

A missing 15-month-old girl has been found safe and the man police said took her has been arrested. 

The Detroit Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Zyairra Adams overnight after they said she was taken by Tyrice Adams.

The two were last seen in a green Cadillac, which another person was driving.

Both Adams and the driver were seen having pistols and an assault rifle.

Police now say the girl has been found safe and Tyrice Adams, identified as her father, is in custody. 

They wouldn't comment any further on the case. 

