Are Michigan’s schools making the grade? It depends on what you consider a passing grade.

Our state ranks 34th in this year’s Quality Counts report from Education Week, which judges schools on academic performance, spending and how they prepare students for the future.

Michigan gets a “D” for academic performance, ranking 43rd in the nation. The state gets a “C” for education spending, ranking 23rd. Finally, the state was given a “C” for the chance for success category, ranking 32nd.

The category measures access to early education programs, as well as college and career preparedness.

Overall, the state’s schools get a “C-” grade.

