Teen killed when tree falls on truck

CASS COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A teenager is dead after what police call an unusual crash. 

It happened Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Jones, Michigan. 

Police said a 52-year-old Lansing man was driving on M-40 when a tree fell onto his truck. 

The impact killed a 16-year-old boy in the passenger seat. 

