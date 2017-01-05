Snow, bitter cold & high winds a recipe for disaster on the road - WNEM TV 5

Snow, bitter cold & high winds a recipe for disaster on the roads

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

Michigan transportation officials are urging caution amid wintry weather that's affecting travel across portions of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and weather warnings for nearly two dozen counties along the state's western side. Several of the advisories extend through Thursday and into Friday afternoon. Some areas could get between 4 and 8 inches of snow.

Weather service meteorologists also issued a warning expiring Thursday morning for high winds and some snow for cities including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint and Pontiac.

Colder weather has moved into the state. The Michigan Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to drive carefully and slowly.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.