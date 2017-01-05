Wendy's roasts trolls in Twitter beef

The Wendy’s Twitter account went on a roasting-spree and it has millions of followers chiming in…and reaching for a Baconator.

It all apparently began with an exchange with a user who claimed Wendy’s didn’t use fresh beef.

@Wendys your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y'all know we laugh at your slogan "fresh, never frozen" right? Like you're really a joke. — Thuggy-D (@NHride) January 2, 2017

@NHride Sorry to hear you think that! But you're wrong, we've only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

@Wendys so you deliver it raw on a hot truck? — Thuggy-D (@NHride) January 2, 2017

@NHride Where do you store cold things that aren't frozen? — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

When the Twitter user replied saying McDonalds had better breakfast, Wendy's quipped back with:

@NHride You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

For several hours Wendy’s account engaged with other followers using pop culture references, memes and GIFs to school the internet trolls of Twitter.

A Wendy’s representative told Business Insider their account was not hacked.

@LacedlLouie Get one of your 51 followers to roast you. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

