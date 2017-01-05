Wendy's roasts trolls in Twitter beef - WNEM TV 5

Wendy's roasts trolls in Twitter beef

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect

The Wendy’s Twitter account went on a roasting-spree and it has millions of followers chiming in…and reaching for a Baconator.  

It all apparently began with an exchange with a user who claimed Wendy’s didn’t use fresh beef.

When the Twitter user replied saying McDonalds had better breakfast, Wendy's quipped back with: 

For several hours Wendy’s account engaged with other followers using pop culture references, memes and GIFs to school the internet trolls of Twitter.

A Wendy’s representative told Business Insider their account was not hacked. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.