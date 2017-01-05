Babysitter charged in death of 4-month-old

A Genesee County man has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old boy.

Leonard Louis-Altress McKinney, 38, of Flint is charged with one felony count of homicide-manslaughter.

Investigators said on Thursday, Dec. 29, the 4-month-old’s parents left their son in the care of McKinney on Wyoming Avenue in the city of Flint while they went out with others that night.

When they returned, approximately two hours later, they found the boy unresponsive and his face covered by McKinney’s upper leg, who was sleeping on the floor.

The infant’s father tried to perform CPR on the baby and a neighbor called 911. The boy was taken to Hurley Medical Center. He was declared dead on Jan. 2.

McKinney faces up to 15 years in prison.

"They were screaming and crying - the parents. And said, 'My baby's dead.' So I ran in the house and picked the baby up and started doing CPR on him," said Rachel Martinez, neighbor.

Martinez said the father attacked McKinney.

"The daddy was so distraught that he was like, 'Why did you kill my baby?' I just basically body slammed him off from choking him and beating him up," Martinez said.

