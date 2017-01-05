Investigation ongoing into shigellosis outbreak - WNEM TV 5

Investigation ongoing into shigellosis outbreak

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Federal investigators say they will continue to investigate an outbreak of a dysentery-like illness after failing to conclude it was caused by a single source.

There were 136 cases of shigellosis reported in Genesee County last year, a huge increase from the typical 20 cases usually seen.

The investigation began amid the water crisis but a federal study was unable to determine it was caused by tainted food or water.

The outbreak also included cases in Saginaw County.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.