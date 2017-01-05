Investigation ongoing into shigellosis outbreak

Federal investigators say they will continue to investigate an outbreak of a dysentery-like illness after failing to conclude it was caused by a single source.

There were 136 cases of shigellosis reported in Genesee County last year, a huge increase from the typical 20 cases usually seen.

The investigation began amid the water crisis but a federal study was unable to determine it was caused by tainted food or water.

The outbreak also included cases in Saginaw County.

