MISSING: Reward offered in case of missing woman - WNEM TV 5

MISSING: Reward offered in case of missing woman

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A cash reward has been offered in the case of a missing Mid-Michigan woman.

Teresa Towne-Wollard, 48, was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2016. She was last seen in Burton, near Fenton Road and Hemphill.

She was wearing jeans and a red winter coat.

Teresa is described as 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has long, straight blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to her location.

If you know her whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

