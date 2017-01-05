MISSING: Reward offered in case of missing woman

A cash reward has been offered in the case of a missing Mid-Michigan woman.

Teresa Towne-Wollard, 48, was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2016. She was last seen in Burton, near Fenton Road and Hemphill.

She was wearing jeans and a red winter coat.

Teresa is described as 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has long, straight blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to her location.

If you know her whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.