Snyder approves higher speed limits on rural highways

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to let Michigan motorists drive faster on at least 1,500 miles of rural highways as long as safety studies say the higher speed limits are OK.

The bill enacted Thursday authorizes a 75 mph speed limit on 600 miles of freeways and a 65 mph limit on 900 miles of other roads.

The limits will be raised within a year if a study shows it is safe and the new limits are no more than what 15 percent of traffic is exceeding.

Proponents say speed limits are too low in rural areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.