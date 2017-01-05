Tip about rest stop drug deal leads to arrests

Two people have been charged for allegedly making and delivering cocaine.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department went to the Mackie Rest Area in Clare County’s Grant Township after getting a tip that a drug deal was going to happen.

When deputies arrived, no one believed to be involved was there, but officers located one of the vehicles on northbound US-127.

Jamarious Flowers, 23, of Muskegon, and Jacob Pruitt, 22, of Harrison were arrested and charged.

Both are in the Clare County Jail.

