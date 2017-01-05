Tip about rest stop drug deal leads to arrests - WNEM TV 5

Tip about rest stop drug deal leads to arrests

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Jamarious Flowers (Source: Clare County Sheriff's Dept) Jamarious Flowers (Source: Clare County Sheriff's Dept)
Jacob Pruitt (Source: Clare County Sheriff's Dept) Jacob Pruitt (Source: Clare County Sheriff's Dept)
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people have been charged for allegedly making and delivering cocaine.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department went to the Mackie Rest Area in Clare County’s Grant Township after getting a tip that a drug deal was going to happen.

When deputies arrived, no one believed to be involved was there, but officers located one of the vehicles on northbound US-127.

Jamarious Flowers, 23, of Muskegon, and Jacob Pruitt, 22, of Harrison were arrested and charged.

Both are in the Clare County Jail.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.