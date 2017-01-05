Son finds parents dead in bedroom, drugs suspected

Two people were found dead by their 19-year-old son.

It happened at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Lonepine Drive in Clare County’s Garfield Township.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department reports that after getting the call from the teen, deputies found a 43-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman dead in a bedroom.

Deputies believe illegal drug use was involved and the incident is being treated as suspicious.

It remains under investigation pending an autopsy and lab results.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.