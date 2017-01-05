Fire destroys home, no one hurt - WNEM TV 5

Fire destroys home, no one hurt

CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

A home was destroyed following an afternoon fire.

Crews were called to 614 Owosso Street in Chesaning on Jan. 5.

Chesaning Brady Fire Chief Scott Fall told TV5 that no one was home at the time and that a neighbor was the one who called for help.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

