Snyder OKs change to local funding of highway projects

Gov. Rick Snyder has approved ending a requirement that some cities cover some of the cost of state highways projects within their limits.

The governor signed the legislation Thursday about six months after vetoing a related measure.

The bill means cities with limited-access highways in their borders -- such as those along Interstate 75 in Oakland County north of Detroit -- will not have to pay up to 2.5 percent of construction costs. The state will instead cover those costs.

But cities with at least 25,000 residents will still partially pay for non-freeway trunkline projects in their borders.

The legislation is backed by cities along I-75 that opposed having to pay for a massive reconstruction and widening of the freeway.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.