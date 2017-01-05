Township unveils plans for tech park

One Mid-Michigan township is hoping to build a technology park that will bring 800 new jobs to the area.

"It's going to be something great for Michigan, not just Genesee County. But it will be an attraction for this side of the state," Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said.

Bennett is preparing to unveil a proposal for the park that will include 4,000 acres of walkable green space, a downtown with commercial space and shops, loft apartments and other living options.

The township put together a conceptual plan and had market studies done to tell the group what businesses are looking for in the area.

"Lots of green space," Bennett said. "This is a project that the township has had underway for a number of years. The downturn in the economy and property values kind of stifled it for a few years, but we resurrected it."

Bennett hopes the park will attract tech businesses as well as people interested in working in those fields.

"Everything from medical technology to financial and also will tie in with Genesys campus as well," Bennett said.

The township just needs a developer for the project.

