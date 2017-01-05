Man sentenced to prison for pointing laser at police helicopter

A local man is heading to prison for pointing a laser at a police helicopter.

Todd Maher, 33, was sentenced to one year and one month in prison, his attorney James Piazza said.

Maher faced up to 12 years behind bars, but the judge gave him a lighter sentence.

Police said lasers can distract pilots and even cause flash blindness.

Maher is also charged in a separate case for allegedly killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in 2015 in Bay County.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.