Mid-Michigan actors star in martial arts film

Some local performers demonstrated their acting skills for the big screen.

They are in a martial arts film called Red Ninja, The Sisterhood.

The film is described as an action packed, old school martial arts movie. It takes place in present time with traditional apparel and old school techniques.

Saginaw native and martial arts champion Victor Mosson plays a main role in the film as the villain Niko.

"He's pursuing the Golden Manual, which was left by Golden Hands with the secrets to kill with one blow. So there are a lot of martial arts clans that are after the manual," Mosson said.

Brittani Russell always plays a role in the movie. She attends Arthur Hill High School and the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.

"I play the character Nightblade. She is Niko's protege. She's like second in command and she doesn't like how he wants to go after the manual," Russell said.

The film could play at a Mid-Michigan movie theater in the next couple of months.

