Thousands to protest in Washington, D.C. to protect women's rights

Plans are coming together for a massive event in the nation's capitol just one day after President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Thousands of women, many from Mid-Michigan, plan to march on Washington in protest of Trump and to send the message that women's rights are human rights.

"We're going to Washington D.C. to send a message that we're not sore losers because this isn't a game that's over. We're going because we are on the defense," said Jen Ciolino, co-founder of W.O.M.A.N.

Ciolino is among 200,000 women nationwide planning to rally in the capitol the day after Trump's inauguration. She said they expect about four bus loads of women to make the trip from Mid-Michigan.

"There's an agenda that's been put out there. Their hateful rhetoric that's been put out there and we need people to know that we're not just going to roll over and let that happen to our people, our country, those that are most vulnerable," Ciolino said.

Ciolino and fellow members from Woman of Michigan Action Network said they want the nation's new leadership to know that women and minority groups will not be ignored or degraded. They said what they see coming from the incoming administration is frightening and against what millions of women believe in.

"Against hateful rhetoric. It is against our rights being taken away, which is what a lot of people feel like and that our individual rights are going to be stripped away," said Jody Liebmann, co-founder of W.O.M.A.N.

The group said they are going to Washington D.C. the day after the inauguration because their rally isn't a protest against Trump, it's the start of a fight to hold local representatives and Trump accountable.

"So my message to Donald Trump is represent all of us. Make sure the legislation isn't just representing the loud ones or the ones with money that have his ear, that he is representing the real people that he is there to take care of," Ciolino said.

