Man sentenced to prison for raping 2 teens

A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two teenagers.

Jake Detzler, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact. He was sentenced on Thursday.

Detzler forced a 13-year-old to perform oral sex on him and then he forcefully sexually penetrated the victim, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

It happened on Jan. 2, 2015 on the Isabella Indian Reservation in Isabella County.

Detzler also raped a 15-year-old multiple times, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Detzler is a repeat and dangerous sex offender.

