Man sentenced to prison for strangulating partner

A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced to 35 months in prison for strangulating his partner.

Robert Ekdahl III, 26, pleaded guilty to the assault on Sept. 28, 2016. He was sentenced on Thursday.

On March 18, 2015, Ekdahl grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her to the point where it became hard for her to breathe, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The incident happened at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant.

Ekdahl also strangled the same victim two days prior to the incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

