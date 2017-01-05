Local football team wins national championship

A group of young men from Flint just became national champions.

The Flint Police Activities League Spartans started playing in the community football league for fun, but now they are winners. The boys loaded onto a bus last week and took a trip down to Orlando, Florida for the championship game.

"We did a lot to win to get to Florida," said Charles Luckett, team's quarterback.

It was pretty special for most of the boys to go to Florida.

"A lot of these kids on our team, a lot of them never even been outside of Flint. So it was a big thing for them seeing the weather and climate change as we go. It was a big experience for them," Coach Diante Lyles said.

The league was organized by local police officers hoping to give kids something positive to be a part of.

"They don't know the struggles their parents go through and we go through to make this happen for them. And to keep them out of trouble by playing sports and being involved in the community center," Lyles said.

All of that hard work paid off in Orlando when they left with the championship.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.