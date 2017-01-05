Police release updated photo on woman missing since December

Police released an updated photo of what she may look like now.

Investigators tell TV5 they have no new leads in the search for a missing Mid-Michigan woman.

Teresa Towne-Woolard, 48, was last seen on Dec. 11, 2016 in Burton.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a red winter coat near Fenton Road and Hemphill.

She is described as 5'5", 105 pounds with long, straight blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police released an updated photo of what Towne-Woolard may look like now.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

