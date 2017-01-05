Police release updated photo on woman missing since December

A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.More >
Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.More >
A local restaurant will close its doors after nearly 30 years in business.More >
A local restaurant will close its doors after nearly 30 years in business.More >
July 11 is 7-Eleven Day and this year there’s a BIG birthday surprise as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.More >
July 11 is 7-Eleven Day and this year there’s a BIG birthday surprise as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
It already put itself on the marijuana map after hosting a major cannabis themed celebration. Now a township's plan to further invest in the industry may be up in smoke after a vote on the subject.More >
It already put itself on the marijuana map after hosting a major cannabis themed celebration. Now a township's plan to further invest in the industry may be up in smoke after a vote on the subject.More >
Our hometown hero Travis Mills sat down with President Donald Trump on Monday.More >
Our hometown hero Travis Mills sat down with President Donald Trump on Monday.More >