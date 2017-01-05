Police release updated photo on woman missing since December - WNEM TV 5

Police release updated photo on woman missing since December

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Investigators tell TV5 they have no new leads in the search for a missing Mid-Michigan woman.

Teresa Towne-Woolard, 48, was last seen on Dec. 11, 2016 in Burton.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a red winter coat near Fenton Road and Hemphill.

She is described as 5'5", 105 pounds with long, straight blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police released an updated photo of what Towne-Woolard may look like now.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

