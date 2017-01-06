Water main break disrupts traffic, closes school

Traffic is disrupted Friday morning because of a water main break.

It happened on Center Street in Unionville, between Phelps Street and the village's southern limit.

We're told repair work should begin around 8 or 9 a.m.

The village hopes to have it all patched up by noon.

Christ the King Lutheran School has also closed its Unionville campus due to the main break.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.