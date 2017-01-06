Water main break disrupts traffic, closes school - WNEM TV 5

Water main break disrupts traffic, closes school


By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
UNIONVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

Traffic is disrupted Friday morning because of a water main break. 

It happened on Center Street in Unionville, between Phelps Street and the village's southern limit. 

We're told repair work should begin around 8 or 9 a.m. 

The village hopes to have it all patched up by noon. 

Christ the King Lutheran School  has also closed its Unionville campus due to the main break. 

