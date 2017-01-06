CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes through restaurant

Scary moments for workers and customers at a restaurant in southeast Michigan.

An SUV barreled through the wall of the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant. Surveillance video shows customers scattering, except for on person in a blue coat who remained seated during the chaos.

Another angle shows the SUV barreling into the employees' work area.

Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Authorities said a woman was driving to the restaurant with family members when she might have accidentally punched the gas instead of the brake.

The SUV drove across the eatery before finally stopping.

There was no word on whether the driver will face any charges.

