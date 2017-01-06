Man gets prison in casino attack

A man will spend nearly three years in prison for attacking someone at a local casino.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Robert Eckdahl III learned his fate Thursday.

Eckdahl pleaded guilty to choking someone at Soaring Eagle Casino in 2015.

The attack ended when a security guard stepped in.

Prosecutors said Eckdahl had attacked the same victim just two days earlier.

