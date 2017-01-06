Cher backs out of movie on water crisis due to family issue

One of the biggest names in show business was supposed to headline a movie about the Flint water crisis.

Deadline reported earlier this year Cher would star in "Flint," a Lifetime original movie which is expected to begin production in the spring.

Cher was supposed to play a woman whose family is affected by the lead contamination.

In March she told Deadline she is unable to travel to Toronto for filming, which is set to being in April, because of a family issue.

In real life, the singer and actress has been very active in raising awareness about the crisis.

There is no word on who will replace Cher in the movie.

