Man to stand trial in woman's slaying on college campus

A judge has ordered a man to stand trial in circuit court in the slaying of a 34-year-old woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus in western Michigan.

Marcus Bivins' preliminary hearing was held Thursday. The 19-year-old Bivins is charged with first-degree murder.

Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon was beaten and stabbed to death in April. Her body was found near bushes at the school.

A witness reported seeing a man dragging what appeared to be a body near a main building and parking ramp. Authorities have called the attack a random assault.

