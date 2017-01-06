2 dead after vehicle hits tree - WNEM TV 5

2 dead after vehicle hits tree

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Montcalm County in western Michigan.

State police say a vehicle went off a rural road and hit a tree in Evergreen Township near Stanton, 50 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

The driver and a passenger were dead at the scene Thursday night.

The crash is being investigated.

