WARNING: Some tax refunds may be delayed this year

If you’re relying on a quick turnaround for your tax refund this year, you may be disappointed.

The International Revenue Service announced Thursday it expects to hold tax refunds for taxpayers claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit until Feb. 15 in an effort to battle fraud.

That means refunds likely won’t arrive in taxpayers’ bank accounts until the week of Feb. 27.

"There are a number of important changes this year involving refunds and tax law changes that we encourage people to keep in mind," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and take a few minutes to review these changes. As we enter the filing season, taxpayers should know that the dedicated workforce of the IRS and the nation's tax community stand ready to help."

The IRS expects more than 153 million tax returns to be filed this year.

Taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, 2017 to file their 2016 returns.

